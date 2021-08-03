Homeless Camp Burns Down Under Dinah Shore Bridge

Fire tore through a homeless camp erected underneath a Palm Springs bridge Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
The blaze was reported at 10:10 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dinah Shore Drive and was doused about 20 minutes later, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.
Capt. Nathan Gunkel said the fire was contained to a 20-foot-by-10- foot area. The camp was destroyed, but no damage was reported to the bridge, he said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
ALERT- Fire units are on the scene of transient camp fire in the 6500 block of Dinah Shore, fire has been contained to a 20×10 foot area- no damage noted to the bridge and no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/7xmjmyWGgU
— Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) August 3, 2021