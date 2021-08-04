Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle in Palm Springs

A male pedestrian was killed Wednesday when a truck hit him in Palm Springs.

The accident was reported at about 5:30 a.m. off of North Sunrise Way just south of East Vista Chino Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police and fire personnel arrived on the scene within three minutes of the report and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

North Sunrise Way south of Vista Chino Drive was closed for the investigation.