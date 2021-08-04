Powerball Lottery Adding Monday Drawing Beginning Aug. 23

The Powerball lottery game is adding a Monday drawing to its weekly schedule, which already includes drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The new thrice-weekly schedule will begin Aug. 23, with tickets for that drawing available Aug. 22, California Lottery officials announced this week.

Tickets are $2.

The Powerball Product Group anticipates that adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis.

Adding a third drawing will not change the game’s odds. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

More information can be found at http://www.calottery.com/.