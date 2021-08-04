Thermal Mobile Home Residents Receive Water Filters

Thermal residents in mobile home parks will now have access to clean drinking water in their homes. A dedication event was held this morning to commemorate the “Drinking Water Installation Project” which will provide over 60 water filters to be installed in local mobile homes.

“When you think about what is happening in oasis, I know the supervisor, the congressman, the assemblyman, they just met this week to talk about the implementation of funding for the Oasis Mobile Home Park,” explained Linda Evans, Mayor of La Quinta.

La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans, who is also a rotary club member, explained the water sanitation problem we have been facing in parts of our Coachella Valley for the past ten years.

It’s an issue that local officials have brought to the forefront recently, with Congressman Raul Ruiz announcing the passing of a funding bill that will help various programs across the valley.

“Some monies that we brought into the Coachella Valley Water District, that will help build the foundation and initiate a larger project to bring clean water to those trailer parks that are currently struggling with arsenic and other metals,” explained Ruiz.

Organizers explained that clean water is a human right, and depending on the community, these water filters are only an interim solution, but in rare cases, it is looked at as a possible permanent solution.

“Water is key to all of our daily lives as we know it, access to clean drinking water is a basic human right,” said Katie Evans, Director of Communications and Conservation with the Coachella Valley Water District.

“In some cases, this is an interim solution to provide alternative water. However, there are some mobile home parks that are so remotely located because families work in the fields, and bringing a municipal system is prohibited. The financial investment is just prohibited,” explained Sergio Carranza, Executive Director of Pueblo Unido CDC.

The new water filter systems require yearly maintenance, and although it is not a permanent solution, residents in local mobile home parks explain that the new filters will make a big impact.

“I’ve been living here for 30 years…and to get drinking water, I would have to carry gallons from big-name stores in neighboring cities miles away, it was a lot of work,” explained Carmen Vargas, Thermal Resident.