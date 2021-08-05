3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northwest of Hemet

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake with an epicenter near Hemet was recorded Wednesday night, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The epicenter of the 11:51 p.m. quake was 0.9 miles northwest of Hemet, 2.5 miles southwest of San Jacinto, 2.9 miles west northwest of East Hemet and 5.3 miles west of Valle Vista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake — which was originally recorded as a 3.5 before being downgraded Thursday morning by the USGS — occurred at a depth about 10.6 miles, the USGS said.