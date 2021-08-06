Fire Reported at Indio Water Treatment Facility

A small fire broke out Friday at a water treatment facility in Indio, though nobody was hurt.

The blaze was reported at 8:45 a.m. in the 47000 block of Oasis Street and extinguished about 15 minutes later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Seven engine crews responded and encountered an exhaust fan ablaze inside the 8,000-square-foot commercial complex housing the treatment facility. Crews kept the fire from spreading, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.