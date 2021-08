NBCares Silver Linings Mentor Debra Carrington

One of the things that makes the Coachella Valley so special is the fact that there are so many mentors in the area.

Many of our local residents step up and help those who are just starting out on their career paths.

In this NBCares meet Debra Carrington, owner of Summer Colony Living, who’s doing just that, and plans to mentor some valley youth.

For more information visit SummerColonyLiving.com.