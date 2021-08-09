A Coachella Wildland Fire Restarted Monday

A wildland fire that burned last Saturday restarted Monday in Coachella.

The non-injury blaze was reported near Vista Del Norte around 11:30 a.m. and was still burning by early afternoon, according to the Riverside County Fire department.

Officials reported that six engines were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. and were in the process of containing the blaze.

The fire was reportedly a rekindle from a Saturday fire that burned half an acre at the same location, said officials. The previous non-injury blaze broke out at 9:15 that morning and was contained 30 minutes later. It was unclear what caused that blaze.

No property damage or lane closures have been reported.