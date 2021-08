County Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Desert Hot Springs

County firefighters knocked a fire inside a business building Desert Hot Springs Sunday evening.

The fire at the single-story building in the 13000 block of Palm Drive was reported at 8:47 p.m., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at 9:23 p.m., the department reported.

No injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.