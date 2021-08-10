Desert Sands Students Return To Fully In-Person Instruction Next Week

Fully in-person instruction will begin next week for the Desert Sands Unified School District, with students and faculty required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, the district said in a letter posted on social media Tuesday.

The school district will be welcoming back its nearly 27,000 students on Aug. 18 to newly adjusted COVID-19 protocols. Scott Bailey, superintendent of the DSUSD, stated in Monday’s letter that the district will be following guidelines set out by the California Department of Public Health.

Social distancing will no longer be in a place according to a COVID safety document released by the school district. The document explains that this move “is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention K- 12 School Guidance.”

Face masks are only required indoors, and are optional outdoors for all in-school settings. The district also stated that mask exemption forms can be filed by people who cannot wear masks due to medical reasons.

The district’s guidance document also stated that classrooms will be cleaned once a day, and that staff can request additional cleaning supplies if desired.

Students and staff will also have access to on-site COVID-19 testing if they request it.

The full document can be read here or by visiting DSUSD.us