Explosion Suspected in Palm Springs Hotel Fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a hotel fire in Palm Springs that broke out Wednesday just before 12 p.m.

There are five engines at the Caliente Tropics Hotel in the the 400 block of East Canyon Drive.

First responders arrived to the area around 11:50 a.m.

Fire personnel say there is one person injured who is a hotel employee. They are being treated by medial crews at the scene.

Officials say the blaze may have started from a possible explosion that also caused structural damage to the building.

In a video shared by the Palm Springs Fire Department thick, heavy smoke can been seen coming from a room in the “Cook Island” portion of the hotel.

The the structural damage will be assessed.

NBC Palm Springs has a crew in route.

There will be more information added when it becomes available.