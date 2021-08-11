Imperial Irrigation District To Increase Energy Bills Significantly

California’s limited power supply will cause electricity bills of Imperial Irrigation District power customers to greatly increase starting this month, it was announced Wednesday.

The district said IID customers can expect a roughly 16% increase to rates on their monthly bills staring in August.

The increase is due to higher costs for purchased power, fuel, and other market conditions.

Customers can expect these increased costs on the Energy Cost Adjustment portion of their electricity bills.

The district explained that the increase is not to generate revenue, but to offset the added costs faced by the district.

IID serves electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.