NBCares Silver Linings Unity Hope Church

Unity Hope is crisis counseling assistance program available in the Coachella Valley.

This organization offers free support and allows those in need to be or stay anonymous.

The service is open to everyone dealing with stress or trauma in the community from COVID19.

Assistance is available by phone at (833) 317-4673 or live chat at www.calhopeconnect.org.

For more information visit UnityHope.org.