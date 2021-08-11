Power Outage Reported In Mecca

An estimated 79 customers lost power Wednesday in Mecca.

The Imperial Irrigation District reported the outage on social media at 1 p.m., stating the outage was in the area of northwest Grant Street and Avenue 68.

The outage was caused by windstorms that broke down a pole in the area, officials said.

POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 79 customers in Mecca. The area affected is NW of Grant St. & 68th AVE. Cause: Wind storm broken pole. Current estimated restoration time is 2-4 hours. We appreciate your patience. — IID (@IIDatWork) August 11, 2021

The district reported that power should be back on anywhere from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about the outage was advised to call the district at 800-303-7756.