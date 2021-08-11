Power Outage Reported In Mecca

Power Outage Reported In Mecca

City News Service Connect

An estimated 79 customers lost power Wednesday in Mecca.

The Imperial Irrigation District reported the outage on social media at 1 p.m., stating the outage was in the area of northwest Grant Street and Avenue 68.

The outage was caused by windstorms that broke down a pole in the area, officials said.

The district reported that power should be back on anywhere from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with questions about the outage was advised to call the district at 800-303-7756.

 

