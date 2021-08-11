Vehicle Bursts Into Flames In Indio

A vehicle burst into flames at a Indio parking lot Wednesday, but was contained before it could spread to nearby buildings.

The non-injury blaze broke out at around 7:50 a.m. in the 8300 block of Capricorn Avenue in Indio.

Firefighters deployed two engines onto the scene at around 8 a.m. and contained the flames 10 minutes later, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials reported no injuries and no lane closures caused by the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.