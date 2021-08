WATCH: Discussing COVID-19 Safety Protocols with CVUSD

The first day back to school for CVUSD students is Thursday, August 12. Dr. Jessica Houpt, Director of Student Services, and Dr. Michael Williams, Director of Secondary Education, stop by The Morning Show to discuss the new COVID-19 safety protocols put into place at Coachella Valley Unified School District school sites to keep students safe. They also give dates for upcoming on-site vaccination clinics and testing.