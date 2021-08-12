Braille Institute To Provide Free Services For Coachella Valley Residents

Free online webinars promoting development for visually impaired children will be offered for the remainder of the month, it was announced Thursday.

The Braille Institute Coachella Valley Neighborhood Center will be offering a number of free webinars among other events this month on the topic of visually impaired child development as a part of their “Child Development Month.”

According to the institute, the webinars will feature experts in the field of child development from organizations such as Hearts For Sight, Partners for Pediatric Vision and Teams of Advocates for Special Kids.

The institute’s website promotes a lineup of webinars on topics such as library services for the visually impaired and taking school assessments in both English and Spanish.

Child Development refers to the physical, linguistic, cognitive and emotional changes that occur in children from birth to the onset of adulthood. The Braille Institute states they work with visually impaired children and their families from birth until age 6.

For more information, visit brailleinstitute.org/child-development.