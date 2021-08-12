Indio Reopens Home Repair Program with Five Successful Repairs

The city of Indio has re-launched its home repair program initially shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic with five successful renovations, officials said Thursday.

Workers made repairs to five homes whose owners applied to the Minor Home Repair Program during its reopening in January.

Repairing fire damage, installing shingles and re-insulating homes are among the list of projects taken on by the program.

The Minor Home Repair Program aims to help those who live on a fixed income or are home-bound, according to a statement from the city.

The program initially started in November 2019, using funds from the Community Development Block Grant, but was halted in March 2020 due to concerns with COVID-19.

The city stated that an additional 20 homeowners are expected to receive help this year through the program and more applicants are being considered for the next round of funding.

More information can be found at www.indio.org.