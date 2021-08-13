Cast of “The Kissing Booth 3” Says Goodbye to Fans

I love, love, love the cast of “The Kissing Booth,” I each told them during our interviews that since I’ve spoken with them before, I felt like we’re now besties and just like in the film and its Rule Number 18, always be happy for your besties success. So I’m wishing all of them good luck!

Check out what Joey King (Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), and Joel Courtney (Lee) have to say about the success of “The Kissing Booth” franchise, what Beach Bucket List was the most fun to shoot, and their message to the fans.

“The Kissing Booth 3” is now out on Netflix. For my complete interviews with the cast, click here.