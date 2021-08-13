Interview: Cast of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” Speak to Manny the Movie Guy

When the first season of “Outer Banks” landed on Netflix last year during the height of the pandemic, fans immediately put the show as a must-see. And now with season two, the romance, the drama, the thriller, and the treasure are all back!

I sat down with the Romeo and Juliet of the show, Chase Stokes aka John B and Madelyn Cline aka Sarah Cameron. We talked about the success of the show, what to expect from second season, and how will their on-screen romance move forward.

Plus, Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), and Rudy Pankow share their insights on their characters and shooting during the pandemic.

“Outer Banks” season 2 is now out on Netflix and is currently on the top of the streaming service’s chart.

