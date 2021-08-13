Splash House Festival Returns This Weekend After COVID-19 Cancellation Last Year

Splash House, one of the desert’s biggest annual summer festivals, returns this weekend to the Coachella Valley after its cancellation last year in response to COVID-19.

“I’m pretty excited to go. I wanted to attend last year but due to the pandemic, it wasn’t really possible,” said Sal Loin, a out-of-towner traveling for the event.

Those involved with the event said they are more prepared this time around.

“Yeah, we’ve taken a lot of protocols over the past year to get back to normal,” Peter Manning, a Splash House attendee.

But the event won’t be exactly like old times.

The Saguro Hotel, one of the top resort picks among Splash House party-goers, implemented strict protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of guests, employees, and the community as a whole as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“All of our guests and employees are required to wear masks indoors at all times,” said Jake Logsdon, General Manager of The Saguaro Palm Springs

In compliance with Riverside County and City of Palm Springs, the resort is also requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

“We’re really grateful to the city of Palm Springs and to Riverside County for providing guidance,” said Logsdon.

Logsdon said Splash House wouldn’t be possible this year without the city’s guidance.

“I think it’s just a testament to the will and the power of the city of Palm Springs that we’ve been able to navigate this pandemic so well given their guidance,” said Logsdon. “I think that we can strike a nice balance between business and safety. “

At the end of the day, resort officials are looking to create a fun, but safe atmosphere.

“We hope that they can relax and have a good time knowing that we’ve put these protocols in place,” said Logsdon. “It’s really important to us that we’re able to provide the services that we provide as a hotel, especially as a hotel with a big pool scene in a safe and healthy way.”