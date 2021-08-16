Cathedral City gym continues offering free self-defense classes

Free MMA Gyms continues to offer free self-defense classes despite the ongoing pandemic. This is all in an effort to help underprivileged kids and low income families.

Over the last few years the local gym encourages people to come by and take a class or just to break a sweat!

Coach, Jarred “Bear” Fiorda, started the gym with his mother after years of training. His mom put him in martial arts at a young age after his dad passed away. Coach Fiorda tells us that this really helped him cope with his father’s death and have a place to release his anger.

Coach Fiorda still trains on a weekly basis for his fights and any cash prizes he wins goes back to the gym. He mentions that local support has been huge; a majority of the equipment is all from donations.

Classes times vary weekly, but head to their Facebook to get the latest updates and take virtual sessions as well.

Coach Fiorda is very active on his social media so feel free to reach out to him on different platforms: InstaGram – @Bearfiorda, TikTok – @bearfiorda and Twitter – @bearfiorda.