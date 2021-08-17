Adult Education Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting A Child

An adult education teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District made his initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a child, though officials said the alleged assault was not related to his employment.

Luis Alfonso Martinez, 42, was arrested Thursday in La Quinta on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, reports say Tuesday.

Martinez has been charged with two felony counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child under 10, two felony counts of a lewd act with a child under 14 with force, and one felony count of committing three or more lewd acts with a child under 14, according to court records.

Court records indicate Oct. 25, 2010 as the violation date, but news reports say the alleged assaults occurred between October 2010 and October 2014.

Martinez’s arraignment was scheduled for Friday during his appearance at Larson Justice Center in Indio. He is being held on $1 million bail at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Lissette Santiago, a CVUSD spokesperson, said in a statement that “Luis Alfonso Martinez is an adult education teacher for the Coachella Valley Unified School District. He was arrested for lewd acts with a child, not involving his employment.”

It was not immediately clear whether Martinez is still employed by the district.