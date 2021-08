One Person Rescued from Vehicle Near Mountain Center

Firefighters Tuesday rescued one person trapped in a vehicle just outside of Mountain Center.

Rescuers were called at 1:32 a.m. to Highway 74 east of Bee Canyon Trick Trail and found a single vehicle off the roadway, approximately 200 feet over and 15 feet down, with one person inside, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The occupant was extricated and taken to a local hospital.

The accident is under investigation.