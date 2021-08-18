Agua Caliente Casino To Host Job Fair

A job fair will be held Aug. 26 to fill vacancies across several departments at three casinos owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians in the Coachella Valley, it was announced Wednesday.

Job seekers are invited to the Cahuilla Ballroom at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a chance to land a job working in various departments, including floor supervision, maintenance and food and beverage services.

The vacancies span the tribe’s casinos in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and its latest venture in Cathedral City.

A full list of job vacancies can be found at www.aguacalientecasinos.com/careers.

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage is located at 32-250 Bob Hope Drive.