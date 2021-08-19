$7 Million In Bills Have Been Repaid to IID

Imperial Irrigation District customers enrolled in COVID-19 pandemic payment plans have collectively repaid $7 million in unpaid bills, the utility announced Thursday.

The customers, with outstanding electricity bills, have repaid $7 million of the $11.3 million owed.

In February, IID launched the payment plan program and enrolled approximately 9,000 customers with outstanding balances of $50 or more.

The utility claims to have also worked to secure further financial help for those unable to pay by enrolling them into its Residential Energy Assistance Program and Emergency Energy Assistance Program.

The district now has a remaining $4.3 million of unpaid bills, including both active and inactive residential and commercial customers.

IID says they will continue with their installment plans and were seeking additional help from the state of California’s Arrearage Payment Program. The utility insured that the unpaid bills have not resulted in rate increases on other customers.

IID serves electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.