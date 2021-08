Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Reminiscence,” “Demonic,” “Habitat,” “The Protégé,” “Paw Patrol”

Many new movies are out this box-office weekend, but should you see Hugh Jackman as a private investigator of the mind in “Reminiscence?” Or Neil Blomkamp’s new hyper-technology sci-fi horror “Demonic?” What about Bella Thorne and pals as fake nuns in “Habitat” or Maggie Q as a fierce assassin in “The Protégé?” And finally, will you fall under the charms of hero pups in “Paw Patrol: TheMovie?”

Check out my reviews of the latest films from Hollywood.