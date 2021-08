NBCares Silver Linings Nickerson-Rossi Dance Facility

Art heals, art soothes, and art inspires.

Here, in the Coachella Valley, there are wonderful art dance advocates who are available to help anyone express their inner art.

In this NBCares Michael Nickerson Rossi shares the details about the new Nicerkson Rossi Dance Academy facility that will offer more services to those both young and old.

Which is a true silver lining.

If you’d like more information about the Nickerson Rossi Dance Academy visit nickersonrossidance.com.