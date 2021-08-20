UPDATE: Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Indio

A 53-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a van Friday morning in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

The fatality at Dillon and Worsley roads was reported at 4:48 a.m. The driver of the 2020 Nissan van, a 35-year-old man, remained at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatally injured man’s name was not immediately released, nor did authorities identify the driver.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. Anyone with information was encouraged to call Officer Dyer at 760-772-5300.