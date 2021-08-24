City of Desert Hot Springs to Host Virtual Job Fair

The city of Desert Hot Springs will host a virtual job fair on Thursday.

The city is partnering with the Riverside County Workforce Development Center to host the virtual event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., via the Premier Virtual digital platform.

Employers will create a “virtual job fair booth” with information regarding their open positions. Once an applicant “enters” the booth, employers are notified, and they can then schedule a live chat with the applicant.

Job seekers will be able to log in from a phone, tablet or computer to research companies and speak directly with recruiters.

Employers do not need to be located within the city to post their available openings.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to register prior to the event.

More information regarding the job fair and how to sign up as an employer or job seeker can be found at cityofdhs.org.