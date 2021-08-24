DUI Checkpoint Planned in DHS on Thursday

Police will be screening vehicles and looking for intoxicated drivers in Desert Hot Springs later this week.

The DUI checkpoint will take place in an undisclosed location in the city beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and continuing until 1 a.m. Friday, according to Desert Hot Spring police.

Officers will be on the lookout for motorists driving under the influence of any impairing substance, not just alcohol. Marijuana can also lead to a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on historical data related to DUI crashes and arrests, according to police.

Drivers arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can spend time in jail and face up to $13,500 in costs, including fines, fees, classes, license suspensions and other expenses.