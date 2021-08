NBCares Silver Linings DAP Health Magazine

For more than 3 decades DAP Health, formerly known as Desert Aids Project, has been a very important healthcare and wellness staple in the western Coachella Valley.

This year, they’ve debuted a new magazine spotlighting wellness, health, history, and more.

This silver linings shares what you can expect in the first issue of DAP Health’s very own publication.

You can find out more at daphealth.org.