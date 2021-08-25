Rock Blaze in Anza 30% Contained, Evacuation Orders Lifted

A 295-acre brush fire at the south end of Anza that destroyed multiple homes and other structures was 30% contained Wednesday, and all evacuation orders in the area were lifted.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Gully View Drive and Rock Canyon Road, bordering the Cahuilla Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped four hours after it erupted, but the flames continued to expand into rocky hillsides and open spaces overnight.

Evacuation orders were implemented by sheriff’s deputies in the area of Bailey and Terwilliger roads, as well as Tule Canyon Truck Trail and Nicholson Springs Road, according to the fire department. Officials said all orders were rescinded after daybreak.

Along with county crews, personnel from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, Orange County Fire Authority, Palm Springs Fire Department and other agencies were sent to battle the brusher, encountering flames burning to the north at a moderate rate amid light winds.

Officials said four residences and seven outbuildings were consumed by the fire. There were no reports of injuries, and it was unclear whether all of the properties were occupied.

At the height of the blaze, six Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and five air tankers were called in to make runs on the brusher. All aircraft were released and returned to their bases overnight. A helicopter was summoned back to the fire lines Wednesday morning to knock down flare-ups.

The blaze was expected to be fully contained later Wednesday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.