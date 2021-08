WATCH: Alex the Kitten at Animal Samaritans is Looking for the Purrrfect Home

Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans, stops by to talk about the shelter’s Dogust campaign: to raise $10,000 for shelter pets during the unofficial birthday month for shelter dogs. He also brings along the adorable Alex the 4-month-old kitten. She’s available for adoption at Animal Samaritans.