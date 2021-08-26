Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan on Reimagined “He’s All That”

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan are the sweetest and you’ll fall in love with them in “He’s All That.” With the gender-swap idea, Rae is now Padgett Sawyer the popular girl in school who attempts to turn Buchanan’s unpopular character, Cameron Kweller, into prom king.

Take a look at my interview with Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan as we talk about their interest in the film, their characters, and the most fun scene to shoot.

“He’s All That” streams on Netflix on August 27. For my complete “He’s All That” interviews, click here.