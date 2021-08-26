Blaze in South Anza Closer to Full Containment

A 295-acre brush fire on the south end of Anza that destroyed multiple homes and other structures was 70% contained Thursday.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Gully View Drive and Rock Canyon Road, bordering the Cahuilla Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped four hours after it erupted, but the flames continued to expand into rocky hillsides and open spaces Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, crews tightened up containment lines around most of the brusher, but it flared up in several places, requiring a Cal Fire water- dropping helicopter to return to the area to support ground personnel.

One firefighter suffered an unspecified minor injury Wednesday and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were evacuations Tuesday in the area of Bailey and Terwilliger roads, as well as Tule Canyon Truck Trail and Nicholson Springs Road, according to the fire department. All evacuation orders were lifted at daybreak Wednesday.

Officials said four residences and seven outbuildings were consumed by the fire. It was unclear whether all of the properties were occupied.

Along with county crews, personnel from the Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, Orange County Fire Authority, Palm Springs Fire Department and other agencies were sent to battle the brusher.

About 50 firefighters were assigned to the blaze Thursday.

At the height of the brusher, six Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and five air tankers were called in to make runs. All aircraft were released and returned to their bases Tuesday night.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.