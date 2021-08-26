James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan Talk About the Devastatingly Hopeful “Together”

I find the new Stephen Daldry dramedy devastatingly funny or comically devastating. I found myself crying and laughing at the same time! And that’s a testament to the brilliance of the script by Dennis Kelly, assured direction by Daldry, and the performances by James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan which became the centerpiece of the brilliant movie.

I sat down with both McAvoy and Horgan to talk about the pandemic film, what got them interested in joining the cast, the film’s breaking of the fourth wall (the wall between the audience and the actors), and its politics. “Together” is about one year of the pandemic (from March 24, 2020 to March 23, 2021 as seen in the film), and looks at how the world implodes through the eyes of a couple whose relationship may be imploding as well.

“Together” from Bleecker Films arrives in theaters August 27. For more of my “Together” interview, click here.