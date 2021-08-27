Coachella Valley Man Identified as a Marine Killed in Afghanistan Airport Attack

U. S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez was among the 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday in the Kabul airport attack Thursday.

United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, a Coachella Valley resident, died during a suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan during the U.S. lead evacuation effort.

Hunter was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was 22 at the time of his death.

“Like his parents who serve our community, being a Marine to Hunter wasn’t a job; it was a calling,” the RSA said in a press release.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco also shared his thoughts in a facebook post mourning the loss for the Lopez family.

Hunter was a member of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Explorer program, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. He is the son of Riverside Deputy Sheriff and Riverside Sheriff’s Association Board Secretary Alicia Lopez and Riverside Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez.

A local soccer club also shared their condolences to the Lopez family and the Coachella Valley community.

Hunter was also graduated from La Quinta High School the Desert Sands Unified School District.

“Desert Sands Unified School District is saddened by the news of the death of alumni Hunter Lopez in Afghanistan. He was a beloved student of our schools,” said Mary Perry, spokesperson for the district, in a statement. “The entire school board, staff, and students of DSUSD share our thoughts and prayers with the family.”

The Lopez family requests that all donations be made to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation in the name of the Lopez Family.