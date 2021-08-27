CVUSD Reports 34 Active COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

Two weeks into the school year, the Coachella Valley Unified School District Friday is reporting a total of 34 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff, with the largest number at Coachella Valley High School.

According to a COVID-19 active case tracker on the district’s website, there are 30 cases among students and four among staff across the district’s campuses.

At CVHS, there are 14 cases among students, according to the district. No other campus in the district has more than two active cases. Only eight of the 23 campuses listed have no cases.

The online tracker is meant to be a “live document” updated regularly with the most current statistics, according to CVUSD spokeswoman Lissette Santiago.

The district began its fall classes on Aug. 12. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all students, staff and visitors while indoors.

Other safety protocols in place include student plexiglass dividers available by family, student or teacher request; physical distancing to the extent possible; regular sanitizing of classrooms and common indoor areas; and making COVID testing available to students and community members.

The district’s COVID-19 case tracker and COVID-19 guidelines can be found at www.cvusd.us.