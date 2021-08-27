Imperial Irrigation District Issues `Conserve Alert’ to Power Customers

Imperial Irrigation District power customers were being urged to conserve energy Friday to reduce the possibility of electrical outages in Riverside County.

The district issued a Conserve Alert on Friday, which is set to remain in place throughout the day.

IID said the power grid typically has ample reserves to satisfy increased demand during excessive temperatures. However, the utility said customers should take voluntarily action to conserve electricity in order to ensure the power stays on.

These actions include:

— avoiding use of major appliances between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.;

— setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when at home; and

— turning off lights when not in use.

The IID provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County.