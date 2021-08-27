Movie Reviews: Manny the Movie Guy on “Candyman,” “He’s All That,” “Together,” “Swan Song”

We take a look at four movies this weekend.  First is the “Candyman” sequel from Universal Pictures.  Another 90s gem getting a makeover is “She’s All That” in the new Netflix film “She’s All That.”  And James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a bickering couple forced to co-exist during the lockdown.  This one’s from Stephen Daldry (“The Hours,” “Billy Elliott”).  And finally, we have Udo Kier taking control of the screen as a retired flamboyant hairdresser in “Swan Song.”

Movie Reviews: Manny the Movie Guy on “Candyman,” “He’s All That,” “Together,” “Swan Song”

