Movie Reviews: Manny the Movie Guy on “Candyman,” “He’s All That,” “Together,” “Swan Song”

We take a look at four movies this weekend. First is the “Candyman” sequel from Universal Pictures. Another 90s gem getting a makeover is “She’s All That” in the new Netflix film “She’s All That.” And James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan play a bickering couple forced to co-exist during the lockdown. This one’s from Stephen Daldry (“The Hours,” “Billy Elliott”). And finally, we have Udo Kier taking control of the screen as a retired flamboyant hairdresser in “Swan Song.”