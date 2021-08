WATCH: Celebrate Lemon Juice Day with Humboldt Distillery

Sunday, August 29 is National Lemon Juice Day and we’re getting you ready to use those lemons with a recipe from Humboldt Distillery.

Join Humboldt Distillery founder Abe Stevens as he makes a lemon cocktail with organic vodka.

Lemon Honey Vodka Collins

+ 1.5 oz Humboldt Organic Vodka

+ Fresh squeezed lemon juice from 1/2 of a lemon

+ 1 tablespoon of honey

+ Club soda

+ Served in collins glass