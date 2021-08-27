What Rachel Leigh Cook & Matthew Lillard Really Think of New “He’s All That”

Pardon me, but I love this interview! Both Rachel Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard were so funny and were playing with me. You may remember both actors from 1999’s “She’s All That” but now, “He’s All That” is a gender-swap reimagining of the beloved romcom.

Take a look at my interview with Cook and Lillard as they share their thoughts on the gender-swap idea, their characters, looking back at “She’s All That,” and why they love my backdrop. We had lots of fun!

“He’s All That” streams on Netflix on August 27. For my complete “He’s All That” interview, click here.