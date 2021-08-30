Sheriff’s Department, City of Indio Honor Hometown Hero Cpl. Hunter Lopez

The City of Indio has set up a temporary memorial in front of city hall to honor Corporal Hunter Lopez, a 22-year-old U.S. Marine who was killed helping evacuate people from Afghanistan. People are encouraged to bring flowers, mementos and messages for the Lopez family. The Lopez family lives in Indio, they just returned from Delaware for a dignified transfer of the fallen service members, including their son.

Hunter is the son of two Riverside Sheriff’s Department law enforcement officers, Cpt. Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez. After his last tour in Afghanistan, he wanted to continue serving as a Riverside Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. officer himself. He was an explorer for the department at the age of 14.

The memorial will be up through September 11, 2021.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is honoring Hunter by adding a flag to their uniforms.