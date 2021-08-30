Woman Who Sparked Social Media Firestorm for Child Abuse Allegations Arrested

A Desert Hot Springs women is out on bail Sunday after being arrested for filing a false police report, deputies said.

On Friday, August 20th, the Palm Desert Riverside County Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a young girl who was a victim of child neglect and sexual assault at the Palm Desert Costco.

Unsatisfied with the alleged result of the Riverside County Sheriff’s departments handling of the investigation, Angelic Mendes, 23 of Desert Hot Springs, posted the same claims on to social media. The post went viral on several social media platforms and cause significant outrage according and sparked numerous calls to the RSO dispatch center, city and county officials.

According to investigators, the allegations of neglect and abuse lead to hundreds of staff-hours from several law enforcement agencies in both California and Arizona. These investigations included four independent investigations which were fully staffed and tracking accordingly.

“There were four independent investigations related to this incident. All four of the independent investigations concluded the allegations were false,” investigators said in a press release. “It appears the reporting person had seemingly made up the allegations and had no supporting evidence to substantiate her claims. Her claims, both to law enforcement and publicly had numerous inconsistencies.”