Cooking with Andalusia’s Executive Chef Aaron Marshall: Pan-seared salmon over avocado with mango salsa

Join The Morning Show’s Sara Sanchez as she learns how to cook this delicious summer recipe. It’s perfect for a warm day when you want something light and healthy. Andalusia Country Club’s Executive Chef, Aaron Marshall, takes us step by step.

Pan Seared Salmon Filet over California Avocado, Mango Salsa and Thai Basil

Ingredients:

– 4 5oz portions of Skuna Bay Salmon skin removed

– 1 large ripe mango

– 3 avocadoes firm but ripe

– 1 red bell pepper

– 1 orange bell pepper

– 1/2 bunch cilantro

– 1 lime

– 1 bunch Thai basil

– 2 oz canola oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

How to Prepare:

1) Gather all ingredients

2) Small dice red and orange bell peppers and place in a small stainless-steel bowl. Small dice two of the avocadoes and add to bowl along with chopped cilantro, small, diced mango and juice of one lime. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve in refrigerator.

3) Cut Salmon into medallions ¾ inch thick and season with salt.

4) Add canola oil to sauté pan on medium/high heat.

5) Add salmon to pan and sear until golden and cooked through. They will cook fast. Remove and reserve.

6) Cut the remaining avocado into ¼’s and remove skin. Carefully cut thin slices and arrange on the serving plate.

7) Lay the seared salmon over the avocado slices and top with the mango relish.

8) Finish it off with Thai basil leaves on the top.