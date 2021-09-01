Evacuation Orders Lifted for Chaparral Fire, Which is 50% Contained

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for the 1,427-acre Chaparral Fire in Riverside and San Diego counties, which remained at 50% containment Wednesday.

The fire erupted last weekend at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest in southwest Riverside County.

Mandatory evacuations had been ordered for residents north of the Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol, with evacuation warnings in the area north of Tenaja Road, west of Calle Pino and Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Officials reminded the public that firefighters were still in the area conducting mop-up operations, and urged people to drive carefully on the area’s narrow roads. They also said non-residents should stay away from the area until the Cleveland National Forest closure orders are removed on Sept. 17.

Two structures were burned the first day of the fire, which was reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Cold Springs area, near Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads. A firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze spans both Riverside and San Diego counties. On the Riverside County side, it was burning in the southwestern end of La Cresta, an unincorporated community at the foot of the Santa Ana mountains.

At the height of the blaze, four air tankers and multiple water- dropping helicopters were making runs on the flames. Along with USFS crews, personnel from the county, Cal Fire-San Diego, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, the Hemet and Corona fire departments were assigned to containment operations. Upwards of 532 firefighting personnel were onsite.