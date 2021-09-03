Alleged Gang Member Arraigned on Attempted Murder Charge in Indio Shooting

A suspected gang member pleaded not guilty Friday to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting nearly four months ago in Indio that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Tasaun Thomas, 22, of Indio, turned himself in Thursday at the Indio Police Department. A second young man accused in the shooting surrendered on May 12.

The investigation began May 9 when Indio officers responded to a call at 4:07 p.m. about a male victim shot in the area of Daisy Street and John Nobles Avenue. The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Several witnesses at the scene identified Thomas and Kevin Duarte, 20, of Indio, as allegedly being involved in the shooting.

Duarte, 20, of Indio turned himself in May 12 at the Indio Police Department.

Both are in custody in lieu of $1 million bail and are facing one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and sentence-enhancing firearm and gang allegations.

Duarte, who is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, pleaded not guilty on May 17 and is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 27 for a felony settlement conference.

Thomas, who is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, is due back in court on Sept. 10 for a bail review hearing.