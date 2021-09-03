CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Crackdown Starts Friday

California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday evening to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

The “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

All available officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula stations will deploy for targeted crackdowns.

“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers and other motorists safe.”

During the 2020 Labor Day weekend MEP, CHP officers statewide arrested 900 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence, compared to 1,078 taken into custody during the same period in 2019.

Forty-six people died in traffic crashes throughout California over Labor Day weekend 2020, according to the agency.

Officials noted that with most CHP officers and sergeants certified as “drug recognition experts,” or DREs, they will be better equipped to spot motorists under the influence of marijuana and other drugs.

In addition to the CHP, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and multiple municipal law enforcement agencies intend to conduct anti-DUI patrols countywide.

“If you suspect that a driver is impaired, keep your distance and call 9-1-1,” the CHP advises. “Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location and direction of travel. That telephone call may save someone’s life.”