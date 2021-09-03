Interstate 10 Fuel Spill Cleanup To Take Two Weeks

Hazmat cleanup from a fuel tanker rollover on Interstate 10 in Banning is expected to take two weeks or more, Caltrans announced Friday.

The eastbound Interstate 10 Hargrave Street on-ramp is expected to be closed for two weeks to clean up fuel that spilled Tuesday during a crash.

The solo vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 that morning, prompting the full closure of the interstate between Ramsey and Eighth streets to remove the wreckage and allow hazardous materials crews to work the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Caltrans opened and closed eastbound and westbound lanes on the 10 intermittently throughout the day in to clean up spillage and offload the wreckage, and recommended the use of alternate ramps during the closures.